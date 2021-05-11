Lava Z2 Max Available in India Powered by MediaTek Helio SoC

Lava has expanded its Z-series portfolio in India with the launch of its latest Z2 Max. The newly launched smartphone comes with highlighted features like a 7-inch tall display, waterdrop notch design, dual rear camera support, massive 6,000mAh battery, and a lot more. The company confirmed that the handset will be available on e-commerce sites like Amazon India and Flipkart. Let’s have a detailed look at the price, specifications, features, and availability of the newly launched Lava Z2 Max.

Lava Z2 Max Price and Availability

The Lava Z2 Max in India is launched with a price tag of Rs 8,000 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for sale in a single Stroked Blue colour option on Amazon India and Flipkart. But currently, the handset is unavailable on both e-commerce sites. We will update you once the smartphone goes for sale.

Lava Z2 Max Specifications and Features

The Lava Z2 Max flaunts a tall 7-inch display with an HD+ resolution, it has a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. The smartphone offers an aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio processor. However, the company didn’t mention anything about the processor details. The handset is backed by 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the newly launched smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the phone. The camera module consists of a 13MP primary camera sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the waterdrop notch design.

The Lava Z2 Max is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port, the handset didn’t support any fast charging. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10 Go Edition out of the box. The handset is 9mm thick and weighs around 215 grams. So this was all about the newly launched Lava Z2 Max, do share your thoughts about the smartphone in the comment section below.