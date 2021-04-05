Vodafone Idea Looking to Rollout 5G Leveraging Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: Report

Vi has a strong portfolio of spectrum, but the government needs to lower the reserve price of mid-bands for a smooth 5G rollout

By April 5th, 2021 AT 5:30 PM
  • 5G
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 10 Comments

    vodafone-idea-rollout-5g-dynamic-spectrum

    In comparison with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been a little quiet when it comes to talking about 5G rollout plans. However, the telco has said that its network is already 5G ready, and when the right time comes, it will roll out the next-generation connectivity technology.

    Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Vi, Jagbir Singh, said Vi has a strong portfolio of the spectrum, but the government needs to lower the reserve price of mid-bands for ensuring a smoother 5G rollout.

    According to an ET Telecom report, Singh believes that Vi has enough spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz bands, but the telco will require airwaves across more bands to deliver the true potential of 5G networks. However, he is confident that having enough spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz bands would allow the telco in providing good coverage to the users.

    He said that initially, the telco would look to leverage the dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology to provide 5G services. Note that Airtel also tested its 5G network in Hyderabad using DSS technology in the 1800 MHz band.

    Further, Singh said that Vi could go with carrier aggregation (CA) between the TDD and FDD technologies for deploying 5G, ensuring spectrum’s benefits are reaped by the telco, and users get a better experience with the company’s network.

    Affordable Spectrum a Necessity for Company Like Vi

    Vi has been under financial stress for several quarters. Singh said that government needs to provide the spectrum at reasonable rates, especially for a company such as Vi. For rolling out 5G, Vi will require more spectrum, but if that spectrum isn’t available at a cheaper rate than now, the company might not be able to participate in the auctions in its proper capacity.

    Singh further said that the telecom industry and other sectors of the economy would have to partner up for developing and finding new use-cases for 5G.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    10 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Verizon Killing 3G Network, to Offer 5G at a Huge Cost to Customers

    Verizon, an American telecom operator, is finally killing its 3G network. The company has confirmed the last date for its...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Announces PV197 Prepaid Plan and Withdraws Two Old Ones

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched a new prepaid plan and withdrew two old ones. The state-run telco also...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Looking to Rollout 5G Leveraging Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: Report

    In comparison with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been a little quiet when it comes to...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    SD-WAN Helps Businesses Communicate Better, What You Should Know

    module-4-img

    Excitel 200 Mbps Broadband Plan One of the Cheapest in India

    module-4-img

    Broadband Expansion Plans of USA Entails $100 Billion Investment

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat Fibre Discontinues Multiple Broadband Plans