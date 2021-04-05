Airtel Platinum and Gold Users to Get Apollo Circle for Free Annually

By April 5th, 2021 AT 4:33 PM
    In a bid to make healthcare access safe and quick for everyone across the country, Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24/7. The telco will offer this benefit to the users under its Airtel Thanks program.

    Airtel Thanks users will be able to access healthcare services any time of the day by connecting to the Apollo 24/7. The Airtel Thanks Gold and Platinum subscribers will get a complimentary subscription to Apollo Circle.

    For the unaware, Apollo Circle is a one of its kind initiative launched by the Apollo group to make healthcare access with electronic devices for people of India easy and simple.

    What Airtel Users Will Get With the Apollo Circle Membership

    Apollo will offer users four main benefits if they are eligible for the program. The first one is ‘Online Consultation’. Users can contact the top doctors of the country virtually by sitting at their homes. The second thing is ‘Diagnostics’.

    Users can book a test online, for which the company will provide the sample collection facility at the user’s home itself. Then there is ‘Pharmacy’ and ‘Wellness’ benefits.

    The pharmacy benefit is for users who want to order their medicines online, and the wellness benefit will offer users a variety of online content based on wellness.

    Airtel Thanks Platinum customers will be eligible for a free 12 months subscription to Apollo Circle, while the Airtel Thanks Gold customers will get it free for 3 months.

    Here’s How Airtel Users Can Activate Their Apollo Circle Membership

    Start by opening the ‘Airtel Thanks’ application, followed up by going to the ‘Discover Thanks’ section. The ‘Apollo Circle’ benefit will be available under this section, wherein they can choose to start their free trial.

    Users will be asked to enter ‘mandatory’ information, after which they will be taken to the confirmation page. After completing the process, the user will be redirected to the Apollo 24/7 mobile application.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

