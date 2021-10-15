OnePlus 9RT Might Be Priced the Same as OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000. OnePlus might be launching its next smartphone in India very soon. We might be getting an upgrade of the OnePlus 9R in the form of the OnePlus 9RT. The new phone is already launched in China and is expected to enter the Indian market soon.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Specifications and Price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT may be launched at the same price as the OnePlus 8T at the same price of 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB model. OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at approximately Rs 38,400 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, while the 12GB and 256GB variant was priced at approximately Rs 44,200.

This phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS based on Android 11. The device has a 6.62-inch Full HD screen with a punch-hole display, which will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone is set to feature a triple camera at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor primary camera, a 16MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP third camera.

It sports a 16MP selfie camera. This model packs a 4500mAH battery which will support up to 65W of fast charging. This smartphone comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is a dual sim phone. It was launched in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants. This phone supports 5G, and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Recently Realme launched GT Neo 2. It is said that these two phones are quite similar in terms of their features. According to Youtuber Utsav Techie, the OnePlus 9RT is the improvised version of GT Neo 2. Only time will tell when the company will launch the smartphone in India.