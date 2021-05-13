Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Invest in 24K Digital Gold

Airtel Payments Bank, the online banking service provided by Bharti Airtel, now allows users to invest in 24K digital gold through the ‘DigiGold’ feature inside the app. Since there is no minimum purchase value mandatory, users can start with investing an amount as low as Rs 1.

The DigiGold service is offered by the telco in association with SafeGold that meets all the international quality standards in providing digital gold. Further, all the digital gold is stored securely with Brink’s India. The price at which Airtel users get the gold is very competitive to the price of the asset in the international markets, ensuring that the customers get the full value of their money.

Once the users have invested substantial amounts of money in the DigiGold, they can even exchange it for jewellery in nearby stores and showrooms.

Gift Gold to Your Loved Ones With Airtel Payments Bank

The DigiGold can also be gifted to other people on the customer’s wish. But the user that’s receiving the DigiGold should have a savings account in the Airtel Payments Bank to complete the transaction.

All the gold purchased by the users will be stored in the SafeGold for no additional cost. Further, users can sell it anytime they wish to.

The DigiGold by Airtel Payments Bank will allow customers to invest their savings and have a chance to earn bigger returns in the future. It will be available to every user having a savings account with the Airtel Payments Bank.

For making an account in the Airtel Payments Bank, you will have to download the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. Open the app, register yourself, and then go to the ‘bank’ option at the bottom. Fill in the required information, and your new savings account will be opened in no time.

Also, the Airtel Payments Bank recently increased the interest rates offered to the customers when they deposit a large sum of money. Users who deposit more than Rs 1 lakh will get an interest of up to 6% on their deposits. Further, users can deposit up to Rs 2 lakh instead of the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh in their Airtel Payments Bank account.