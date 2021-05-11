PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK File Is Here, How to Download, Install and More

PUBG Mobile, arguably the most loved battle royale game by smartphone users around the world, was banned in India last year. Since then the Indian users have been playing the game by downloading its APK file and installing the game package and contents with the help of a virtual private network (VPN).

The latest version of the PUBG Mobile is version 1.4. If you are in one of the countries that have banned PUBG Mobile or you simply want to try out how the APK file of the game works, you can now download and install it on your smartphone. Take a look at how you can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK file.

How to Download PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK File and Install It?

Before we dive into the process of downloading the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.4, know that the file size of the download is 661MB. However, once you have downloaded the game, you will have to make more in-game downloads. Here’s how you can download the latest version of the game.

Step 1 – First of all, you will need to download the APK file by clicking on this link. Ensure that you have enough storage on your device, and it would help if you cleared all your previous files of the PUBG Mobile from your device.

Step 2 – Once the APK file is downloaded, you will have to install it by giving permission to your device for installation from unknown sources. To do that, allow “Install from Unknown Source”.

Step 3 – After the game has been installed, you can open it and choose the resource pack that you want to install. For getting the highest-quality experience out of the game, download the HD resource pack. Again, ensure that you have enough storage on your device.

Note that you will have to use a VPN if the in-game downloading is not working. Further, avoid playing the game with your VPN switched on; only use the VPN for downloading the resource packs and the maps.

What’s Great About PUBG Mobile 1.4 Version

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 version comes with an exclusive theme of Godzilla vs Kong. Users will witness a new vehicle, a new shooting mode, along with more changes. There are also rewards for the players if they download the game before May 16, 2021. The new Royal Pass season is slated to start on May 17.