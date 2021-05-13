Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Confirmed on May 20

Infinix is a smartphone brand known for its wide range of entry-level and budget segment smartphones. Now the company is all set to launch its latest device in the HOT series called the Hot 10S. Today the company has officially announced that the launch is slated for May 20, 2021. Infinix has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a lot more, among others. Let’s have a closer look at the Infinix upcoming Hot 10S launch details and confirmed specifications.

Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Confirmed

According to the company, the Infinix Hot 10S is confirmed to launch on May 20th 2021, at 12 PM IST. The company will not conduct any launch event, and it will be a soft launch like all the Infinix phones considering the current COVID-19 scenario. The company has also confirmed some of the vital information about the handset ahead of the launch. As per the company, the smartphone will ship with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powered by the latest XOS 7.6 along with the revolutionary Dar-Link technology for smooth gaming performance.

On the software front, the smartphone is confirmed to run on the latest Google OS version Android 11. The Infinix Hot 10S will be rolled out in two variants, including a 4 GB RAM + 64GB Storage and a 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage along with an expandable memory option of 256 GB. The handset is confirmed to be available for purchase on Flipkart in four colour variants-Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black.

The company also promises to launch the Hot 10S under the 10K price segment, and the microsite on Flipkart is said to go live on May 16, which will explain more about the upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see at what price the company is going to launch the smartphone in India.

Thanks to the global launch we get to know some more information about the handset. The Infinix Hot 10S features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS with a resolution of 720×1,640 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary sensor + 2MP secondary sensor and an AI lens.