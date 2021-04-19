Infinix Hot 10 Play Debuts in India for Rs 8,499: Specifications

Monday, April 19, marked as the debut day for Infinix Hot 10 Play in India. The device is awaited to go on sale in a week. The handset is positioned to be an affordable one and will be under the Rs 10,000 bracket. The phone was rolled out in Indonesia in January and now has made its way to India. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and has a large battery. The specifications and price of the handset are mentioned below.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+ (7,20×1,640pixels) TFT IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The screen-to-body ratio amounts to 90.66 per cent. The device supports a maximum brightness of 440 nits with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and runs on the Android 10 OS.

As for the camera, the Infinix Hot 10 Play comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and an AI lens. For selfies, the phone features an 8MP sensor at the front with (f/2.0 aperture) and LED Flash.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery with Power Marathon Technology that is known to increase battery backup by up to 25 per cent. According to claims made by the company, the battery gives a standby time of more than 55 days and can deliver up to 23 hours of non-stop video playback, 53 hours of 4G talktime, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of web surfing etc.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Launch Price

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 in India for its lone 4GB RAM+64GB variant. People who are interested in this budget phone can find it on sale from April 26 exclusively via Flipkart. The phone will be offered in four colour variants- Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple, Agean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with launch offers that include a Jio offer through which users get a prepaid recharge of Rs 349 and benefits worth Rs 4,000. The offer also includes 40 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 and brand partners coupons which are worth Rs 2,000.