BSNL Best 4G Prepaid Plans Offers Up To 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Talktime

BSNL is offering 4G prepaid plans to its customers. The telco is yet to expand its 4G services to every part and telecom circle of the country, still, some users can benefit from the 4G plans where they are available. There are a ton of 4G prepaid plans from BSNL that you can choose from. But you don’t want to choose the wrong plan for you right? That is why we have curated a list of best 4G prepaid plans from BSNL just for you. Let’s take a look at them.

BSNL Plan 997

If you are looking for a plan with long-term validity but along with that amazing data benefits and voice calling benefits as well, then this is the one for you. With the BSNL Plan 997, you will get 3GB daily data along with 250 minutes of free calling every day. The plan includes 100 SMS/day benefit as well. One reason why this plan is in our best 4G prepaid plans from BSNL list is because of its validity. It comes with a validity of 180 days. Isn’t it amazing, 3GB data every day with a 180-day validity! It comes for a cost of Rs 997.

BSNL 1999

Another plan which made it to our list of BSNL best 4G prepaid plans is the Rs 1999 plan. This is because, with this plan, the user will get 3GB daily data, 250 minutes free calling every day, and 100 SMS/day. Some other benefits of this plan is a free subscription to EROS NOW for two months, Lokdhum content, and free caller tune. With the plan, you get a validity of 365 days.

BSNL STV 599

This is arguably one of the best 4G prepaid plans from BSNL in terms of daily data provided to the customer. It offers 5GB daily data along with 250 minutes of free calling every day. The customer also gets 100 SMS/day. The best thing about the plan is that it comes with a validity of 90 days. This plan was launched from BSNL as a work from home STV. This plan comes for a charge of Rs 599.

BSNL Plan 365

This plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 60 days. The best thing about this plan is that it is quite cheap and still offers 2GB daily data. Along with the daily data, there is unlimited calling (up to 250 minutes in a day), 100 SMS/day, Lokdhum content, and free caller tune included. The plan costs Rs 365.

BSNL STV 187

This Rs 187 STV from BSNL is one of their best 4G prepaid plans for the short term. It comes with a validity of only 28 days. But it offers great benefits such as 2GB daily data, free calling for up to 250 minutes in a day. There is 100 SMS/day offered with this plan as well.