BSNL 4G Plans: 10GB Daily Data at Rs 96 Beating Airtel and Jio

BSNL may not offer these 4G plans once it commercially rolls out 4G service across the country later this year

By February 11th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
    • BSNL is offering 4G services using the existing 3G spectrum
    • BSNL 4G is yet to go official in all the 20 telecom circles
    • A recent report said the telco will receive 4G spectrum from April 1

    For several years now, we have been hearing rumours about BSNL launching 4G services in the country. While pan-India BSNL 4G launch is still a dream, the loss-making PSU has managed to offer the fourth generation network services in select circles using the existing 3G spectrum. To increase the data consumption in the 4G-enabled circles, BSNL has launched two 4G-only plans which ship with a whopping 10GB data per day for up to 84 days. The two prepaid plans in question are Rs 96 and Rs 236 which are available to BSNL 4G subscribers only in areas where the telco has enabled 4G network. For example, BSNL recently launched 4G services in various parts of Kolkata and the subscribers can recharge these plans to get 10GB data per day. These two plans from BSNL are way better than what Airtel and Reliance Jio are providing right now.

    BSNL 4G is Available in More Than 5 Circles

    BSNL may not offer these 4G plans once it commercially rolls out 4G service across the country later this year. But for now, we can confirm that both these plans are available for recharge in BSNL circles where the telco has enabled 4G network. For the unaware, BSNL 4G is now available across Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The telco is actively working on launching BSNL 4G using the existing 3G spectrum.

    In addition to what we have reported regarding BSNL 4G in Kolkata, the telco has now expanded the service to another part of the city Moulali to Rajabazar. Furthermore, speeds are also much better right now, according to a TelecomTalk reader.

    BSNL Rs 96 and Rs 236 4G Data Plans Detailed

    Moving onto the BSNL 4G plans now, they are priced at Rs 96 and Rs 236 respectively, offering just data benefit and no calling or SMS benefits. Both the 4G plans ship with 10GB daily data for a period of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. So for just 28 days, BSNL’s Rs 96 plan offers 280GB of data, whereas the Rs 236 plan ships with a whopping 2,360GB of 4G data. BSNL’s 4G speeds are not as impressive as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, but they are respectable with an average of over 10 Mbps.

    Reliance Jio, the country’s LTE-only operator, does not have any such 4G plan like BSNL. Jio is providing a 4G data voucher priced at Rs 251 that comes with 2GB data per day for 51 days. Nevertheless, BSNL may not offer these plans once it rolls out the 4G service on a commercial basis. To be eligible for these two BSNL 4G plans, subscribers will have to get a BSNL 4G SIM card from the nearest customer care centre.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

