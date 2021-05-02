BSNL 4G Plans Are Full of Value, Here’s Why

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers 4G plans that provide more value to the users than the other operators. The 4G plans from BSNL aren’t only cheap, but they also come with a ton of benefits. Yes, BSNL doesn’t have any partnership with over-the-top (OTT) platforms or have its own suite of apps like Jio to offer to the users. Yet, it still fulfils the basic needs of its subscribers with the 4G plans better than other operators.

Let’s check out some of the BSNL 4G plans and what they offer to the users so that you can verify their value yourselves.

BSNL 4G Plans That Offer a Ton of Value

BSNL offers a variety of 4G plans to its users. The most basic plan starts from as low as Rs 7, which offers 1GB daily data to the users for 1 day. It is a data-only plan, so users don’t get voice calling or SMS benefits. All the unused data expire with the expiry of the plan.

Coming to the plans that offer everything, including data, voice calling, and SMS benefits, users can purchase the telco’s ‘Plan 153’ (costs Rs 153) that offers 1GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users for 28 days. It is very similar to that of Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan but offers 4 days of more validity.

Then there is the ‘STV 187’ (costs Rs 187). The ‘STV 187′ offers users 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Users can also purchase the ‘STV 599’ (costs Rs 599) that offers 5GB daily data with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. After consumption of the 5GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, users can continue browsing at 80 Kbps speeds. The validity of the STV 599 is 90 days.

So compared to the Rs 599 and Rs 598 plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, not only this plan offers more data but offers more days of service as well.

BSNL 4G plans are also available for long-term validities. Users can opt for the ‘BSNL 1999’ (costs Rs 1,999) plan or ‘BSNL 2399’ (costs Rs 2,399) plan if they want to go for a plan with 1-year (365 days) validity. The BSNL Rs 1,999 plan offers users 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, free caller tune for 365 days and Lokdhum content for 60 days. All the benefits of the Rs 2,399 plan are the same as that of the Rs 1,999 plan except for the data benefits. With the Rs 2,399 plan, users get 3GB of daily data for the complete year.

BSNL 4G Services

BSNL 4G VoLTE service is live in only select circles of India. The state-run telco is currently planning for rolling out the 4G network PAN-India. So one drawback of recharging with a BSNL’s 4G plan is that it won’t work PAN-India.

The select regions where BSNL 4G VoLTE services are already live are – Tamil Nadi, Kerala, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Karnataka. More new cities will be added soon to the telco’s 4G VoLTE service list. BSNL is expected to launch its 4G services across India by the second half of 2022 if there are no delays.