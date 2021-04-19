Poco M2 Reloaded With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC India Launch on April 21

Poco is gearing up to expand its M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Poco M2 Reloaded. The company is going to launch the smartphone on April 21, 2021. The smartphone might arrive with similar specifications to the original M2. According to the reports, the Poco M2 Reloaded is expected to launch with a 4GB RAM variant. The earlier variant comes in 6GB RAM as standard and now the company might launch a 4GB RAM base variant which might arrive at a cheaper price point. The handset offers highlighted features like MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-camera setup at the rear, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications, features and expected price of the Poco M2 Reloaded.

Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications

As mentioned above, the Poco M2 Reloaded might arrive with similar specifications to the Poco M2 original. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera sensor. The display is said to be protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

According to the Flipkart listing, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also confirmed that the smartphone has managed to score 238891 in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

The smartphone is tipped to arrive with a massive 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It might run on the Android 10 operating system out of the box with MIUI on top.

On the optical front, the Poco M2 Reloaded is tipped to feature a quad-rear camera setup with the combination of a 13MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens accompanied by a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Underneath the waterdrop notch, the smartphone houses an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Poco M2 Reloaded Expected Price

Poco m2 Reloaded is expected to launch in India on April 21 via the e-commerce site Flipkart. The original Poco M2 was launched with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internet storage at Rs 10,999 and the new variant is expected to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. We can safely expect that the handset will be launched under a price point of Rs 10,000.