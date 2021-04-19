One Broadband Adds More Than 1 Lakh Subscribers in Q4

One Broadband has added more than 1,00,000 or 1 lakh subscribers in the Q4 meaning January 2021 to March 2021 period

    One Broadband has added more than 1,00,000 or 1 lakh subscribers in the Q4, meaning January 2021 to March 2021 period. According to a release from the broadband service provider, it continued with its momentum of gaining 1,000 subscribers a day during the quarter.

    If the company adds new subscribers at the same rate, it will soon cross the 6,00,000 or 6 lakh subscribers mark. Further, the company said that it had retained its position as one of the top five internet service providers (ISPs) of India.

    One Broadband On Its way to 6 Lakh Subscribers

    ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT LTD (OIL) is the subsidiary company of NXTDIGITAL Limited (NDL), which is the media vertical of the global Hinduja Group. It announced that One Broadband has successfully achieved the milestone of adding more than 1 lakh subscribers in the Q4 of FY2020-21.

    The CEO of OIL, Yugal Kishore Sharma, said that the dependence on the internet has gone up to a record high. He said that the use-cases of the internet have evolved and now aren’t just restricted to browsing but also facilitate online gaming, streaming, and more. According to him, a reliable broadband connection is very important to ensure that every online activity of the user goes smoothly.

    According to the release shared by OIL, the company implemented unique business models to achieve rapid growth. The company is leveraging its Digital Sales Team (DST) to push the number of subscribers higher every quarter.

    Sharma pointed that One Broadband has grown by 42 times in the last five years to reach where it is today. Further, Sharma shared that the company doubled its internet capacity for the users without charging them anything extra to meet their demands of working from home.

    Sharma noted that One Broadband gives a lot of importance to providing customers with consistent and high-quality service and that it will continue to be one of the company’s primary goals in the years to come.

    For the unaware, One Broadband offers fiber internet plans to customers ranging from 15 Mbps to 1 Gbps. The company is currently providing services in select regions of the country. You can go to the company’s website to check if there are services available in your region or not.

