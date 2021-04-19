Oppo A54 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery Under Rs 14,000

Oppo has just launched its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A54 with a MediaTek SoC and IPX4 certification

By April 19th, 2021 AT 1:14 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    oppo-a54-launched-in-india-today

    Oppo has just launched its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A54. Note that the device has already launched for the international market and is making its way to India just now. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

    It has a triple camera setup at the rear and a very subtle design but is also available in a very flashy colour. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Oppo A54 launched in India.

    Oppo A54 Specifications

    Oppo A54 has launched in India with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with support for standard 60Hz refresh rate and offers an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. The device will run on ColorOS 7.2 based on the Android 10 out of the box.

    The Oppo A54 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of an external microSD card.

    In the optics department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

    The Oppo A54 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security. The device further supports face unlock. It is a 4G device that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5; and also has a 3.5mm audio jack with a USB Type-C port.

    It comes with IPX4 certification meaning it can resist water.

    Oppo A54 Price

    The Oppo A54 has launched in three different variants for India. The first variant comes with 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 13,490. The second variant comes with 4GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 14,490 for the same. Lastly, the 6GB+128GB variant has launched for Rs 15,990. The device is available in three colours – Moonlight Gold, Starry Blue, and Crystal Black.

    The first sale of the device will start tomorrow at 12 PM through Flipkart, and it will also be available on other retail channels soon.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo A54 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery Under Rs 14,000

    Oppo has just launched its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A54. Note that the device has already launched...

    module-4-img

    COAI Might Push to Lower Reserve Price of 700 MHz Spectrum

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) might soon ask the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on behalf of the telcos...

    module-4-img

    Starlink Broadband Services Will Come to India Very Soon: Elon Musk

    Starlink, the satellite broadband company backed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX is finding its future very difficult in India owing to...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat Fibre vs JioFiber 300 Mbps Plan, Which Is Better

    module-4-img

    Oppo A95 Launched With a 4,310Ah Battery and Quad-Camera Setup

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A32’s New Variant Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification

    module-4-img

    COAI Pushes for Complete Ban on Illegal Signal Repeaters: Report