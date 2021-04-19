Oppo A54 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery Under Rs 14,000

Oppo has just launched its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A54. Note that the device has already launched for the international market and is making its way to India just now. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

It has a triple camera setup at the rear and a very subtle design but is also available in a very flashy colour. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Oppo A54 launched in India.

Oppo A54 Specifications

Oppo A54 has launched in India with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with support for standard 60Hz refresh rate and offers an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. The device will run on ColorOS 7.2 based on the Android 10 out of the box.

The Oppo A54 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of an external microSD card.

In the optics department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo A54 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security. The device further supports face unlock. It is a 4G device that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5; and also has a 3.5mm audio jack with a USB Type-C port.

It comes with IPX4 certification meaning it can resist water.

Oppo A54 Price

The Oppo A54 has launched in three different variants for India. The first variant comes with 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 13,490. The second variant comes with 4GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 14,490 for the same. Lastly, the 6GB+128GB variant has launched for Rs 15,990. The device is available in three colours – Moonlight Gold, Starry Blue, and Crystal Black.

The first sale of the device will start tomorrow at 12 PM through Flipkart, and it will also be available on other retail channels soon.