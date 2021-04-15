Mavenir and Xilinx Working Together to Enhance 5G Network Capacity

On Tuesday, Semiconductor firm Xilinx Inc and telecommunications software firm Mavenir Inc joined hands for boosting cellphone tower capacity for open 5G networks.

Previously, telcos used to purchase hardware and software as an integrated package from suppliers such as Nokia, Ericsson, China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and more global vendors.

But now, the market of US telecom has been disrupted by the restrictions imposed by the government on Huawei, one of the major telecom vendors of the nation. This has forced telcos to buy from different vendors such as Xilinx and Mavenir for saving costs and purchasing more parts.

But there is a shortcoming in the features of new vendors as compared to the features provided by traditional equipment makers. Feature such as the ability to fit multiple antennas into the radio unit at the top of a tower to enhance its capacity cannot be provided on the new open networks. It is called the MIMO technology, which means multiple-input, multiple-output.

Mavenir and Xilinx Plan to Build New Chipsets For Overcoming the Issue

Both the companies have assured the telcos that they will provide the required chips and software for the open 5G network to implement the MIMO technology.

The vice president of Mavenir, Job Benson, said that the companies are also ready to provide the completed technology at the same time as traditional equipment makers.

Benson also said that this move would allow carriers to diversify their network and offer more advanced solutions while saving costs at the same time.

Mavenir’s AI-on-5G Solution

Mavenir is also moving fast on the 5G front. The telecom software company recently announced its AI-on-5G solution, which is aimed to help several sectors of the industry in creating a smarter work environment. The convergence of 5G stacks and AI will help the companies implement newer generation applications and hardware to support industry 4.0 applications for the manufacturing and production of goods and services.

5G will be able to bring out the true potential of AI, which traditional local-area networks (LAN) or 4G networks can’t do. Thus the AI-on-5G solution from Mavenir stands to benefit the manufacturing industry in a great deal.