Mavenir and Xilinx Working Together to Enhance 5G Network Capacity

A partnership has been made between Xilinx Inc and Mavenir Inc to boost cellphone tower capacity for an emerging category of open 5G networks

By April 15th, 2021 AT 10:00 AM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    mavenir-xilinx-enhance-5g-network

    On Tuesday, Semiconductor firm Xilinx Inc and telecommunications software firm Mavenir Inc joined hands for boosting cellphone tower capacity for open 5G networks.

    Previously, telcos used to purchase hardware and software as an integrated package from suppliers such as Nokia, Ericsson, China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and more global vendors.

    But now, the market of US telecom has been disrupted by the restrictions imposed by the government on Huawei, one of the major telecom vendors of the nation. This has forced telcos to buy from different vendors such as Xilinx and Mavenir for saving costs and purchasing more parts.

    But there is a shortcoming in the features of new vendors as compared to the features provided by traditional equipment makers. Feature such as the ability to fit multiple antennas into the radio unit at the top of a tower to enhance its capacity cannot be provided on the new open networks. It is called the MIMO technology, which means multiple-input, multiple-output.

    Mavenir and Xilinx Plan to Build New Chipsets For Overcoming the Issue

    Both the companies have assured the telcos that they will provide the required chips and software for the open 5G network to implement the MIMO technology.

    The vice president of Mavenir, Job Benson, said that the companies are also ready to provide the completed technology at the same time as traditional equipment makers.

    Benson also said that this move would allow carriers to diversify their network and offer more advanced solutions while saving costs at the same time.

    Mavenir’s AI-on-5G Solution

    Mavenir is also moving fast on the 5G front. The telecom software company recently announced its AI-on-5G solution, which is aimed to help several sectors of the industry in creating a smarter work environment. The convergence of 5G stacks and AI will help the companies implement newer generation applications and hardware to support industry 4.0 applications for the manufacturing and production of goods and services.

    5G will be able to bring out the true potential of AI, which traditional local-area networks (LAN) or 4G networks can’t do. Thus the AI-on-5G solution from Mavenir stands to benefit the manufacturing industry in a great deal.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Adds Five Channels Including Hornbill TV to Its Offerings

    India’s number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, Tata Sky, has added five new channels to its offerings. Note that these channels...

    module-4-img

    RCom and Aircel’s Resolution Plans in Trouble After NCLAT Judgement

    Much recently, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said that the telcos under insolvency process or Insolvency and Bankruptcy...

    module-4-img

    Huawei 5G CPE Pro Portable Router Can Deliver Up to 2.3 Gbps Speeds

    Huawei is one of the global leaders when it comes to developing breakthrough and cutting-edge telecommunications technology. The Chinese tech...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Hyperbat Joins Ericsson and BT for 5G Digital Twin Technology

    module-4-img

    5G Extremely Crucial in India, Set to Radically Transform Network Performance

    module-4-img

    Vivo V21 5G Presumed to Launch in India Soon: Report

    module-4-img

    DoT Will Reward PLI Incentives to Companies that Promise More Investments