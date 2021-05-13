Excitel Broadband Plans to Help Users Work From Home

Excitel Broadband has announced internet bundle packs for its users to help them work from home. The broadband plans are aimed at fulfilling the needs of different kinds of people who need to find different sources of entertainment as well as to conduct their professional work inside their home.

The company has basically outlined its existing plans and conveyed which plans would be the aptest for users looking to work, learn, and do more from home. Let’s take a look at the plans shared by Excitel.

Excitel Broadband Plans For Working From Home

Excitel Broadband said that three of its plans with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps would make for a good option if the users are looking to work from home. The company said that all of its plans are good for users if they go for the plans with three-month validity to fulfil their data needs inside their homes in the second round of lockdown.

All the plans make sense to be purchased for at least three months because then it becomes economical for the user.

The 100 Mbps plan for 3 months will cost users Rs 565 per month, translating to Rs 1,695 (exclusive of taxes) as a one-time payment. Further, the 200 Mbps plan for 3 months will cost Rs 638 per month, translating to Rs 1,914 (exclusive of taxes). Lastly, the 300 Mbps plan for 3 months will cost Rs 752 per month, translating to Rs 2,256 (exclusive of taxes).

Since there is no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit applicable on either of the plans, users don’t have to worry about how much data they are consuming. They can stream at the highest qualities, work with heavy data consuming softwares and websites, download heavy files, and do more without worrying about exhausting the data.

Further, the 300 Mbps plan from Excitel Broadband also comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits if the users purchase it for 3 months or 90 days. The OTT benefits will include free subscriptions to ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe. None of the other plans from the company come with OTT benefits.

Lastly, users don’t even need to pay any charges for the installation, but a Rs 2,000 security deposit is applicable on the ONU devices.