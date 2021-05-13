Redmi Watch Launched for India, Everything to Know

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Watch in India alongside the Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Watch is the first smartwatch offering from the company. It is here to compete with other budget smartwatch offerings from Amazfit, Noise, and Realme. If you are looking for a stylish smartwatch with all the essential features but on a budget, the Redmi Watch can be your go-to product. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Watch launched in India.

Redmi Watch Specifications

The Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with support for a maximum brightness of 350nits and a resolution of 320×320 pixels. There is a single button located on the right side of the watch, and it features a 2.5D curved glass at the top.

The Redmi Watch comes with support for GLONASS and GPS for enabling accurate tracking. It further supports Bluetooth 5.1 for allowing connectivity with other devices. There are over 200 watch faces that users can choose through, and the smartwatch also comes with ATM water resistance certification.

In terms of performance, the company has claimed that the Redmi Watch can run up to 10 days in a single charge. However, there’s one thing that’s missing; the speed charging feature. Since the watch doesn’t support speed charging, it will take around 2 hours for it to charge completely.

The Redmi Watch supports a number of sensors, including the three-axis acceleration sensor, PPG heart-rate sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope. The smartwatch further comes with support for 11 fitness modes, including indoor cycling, walking, swimming, trail running, hiking, and more.

With the Redmi Watch, users can oversee their sleeping activity; can get guided breathing support, step counter, air pressure detection, and all-day heart-rate monitoring. Users can also check notifications, set alarms and do much more when they integrate the Redmi Watch with their smartphone.

Redmi Watch Price

The Redmi Watch has launched for a price of Rs 3,999 in India. It will be available in four coloured straps – Ivory, Blue, Black, and Olive. It will go on the first sale from May 25, 2021, via the official website of Xiaomi India and the online retail store of Flipkart.