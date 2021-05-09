Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio Prepaid Plans That Offer Minimal Daily Data

There is a multitude of unlimited data prepaid plans available in the market today. Private operators, including Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio, offer users a plethora of prepaid plans to choose from. These plans range from offering minimal 1GB fair usage policy (FUP) data to 4GB data per day. Some users don’t need a lot of mobile data, and hence the 1GB daily data plan is more than suitable for them. Today, we will look at all the prepaid plans from the operators that offer 1GB of daily data to the users.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers only a single prepaid plan with 1GB daily FUP data. It is the Rs 149 plan that comes with a validity of only 24 days and offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is complimentary access to all the Jio apps included. Once the user exhausts FUP data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers two prepaid plans that come with 1GB daily FUP data. These plans cost Rs 199 and Rs 219. The benefits offered with both the plans are the same except that the Rs 219 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and the Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 24 days.

Both the plans offer users 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Post the consumption of FUP data; the internet speed is capped at 64 Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea also offers two prepaid plans with which the users get 1GB of daily data. These two plans come for Rs 148 and 219. The Rs 148 plan comes with a validity of 18 days, while the Rs 219 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 219 plan of Vi is very similar to that of the plan offered by Bharti Airtel.

In addition to the data benefits, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with both the plans. Further, with the Rs 219 plan, the company also offers users 2GB bonus data as an “app/web exclusive offer”. There is also an added benefit of free access to the Vi Movies & TV app with the Rs 219 plan.

When compared, the Rs 149 plan from Reliance Jio looks the most economical if the user wants a 1GB daily data plan. However, the plan from Jio comes for 24 days only. If you want a plan with 1GB daily data for at least 28 days, you will have to consider the options provided by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Further, users can also look at the Rs 199 plan offered by Reliance Jio that offers users 1.5GB daily data for 28 days.