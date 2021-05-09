One of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India, Dish TV, is offering up to 30 days of free service to its users. Users can avail the offer if they are going for long-term plans. There are multiple offers for users going for different long-term validities, including 3 months and above, 6 months and above, and 12 months and above. Note that users don’t have to pay anything extra for the free service on purchasing long-term packs from the DTH service provider. Know more about the offer ahead.

Dish TV Recharge Offers For Long-Term

Dish TV offers users multiple packs to choose from when they are going for a recharge plan. The DTH service provider offers mixed packs of HD and SD channels to the users for varied rates. Now users can recharge with any of the plans offered by the company for the long term.

Users going with a plan for 3 months and above are eligible to get 7 days of free service from the company. Further, users going with plans for 6 months and above or 12 months and above will be eligible to get up to 15 days and 30 days of free service from the company. On top of this, users going for the 12 months plan will also get a free box swap facility from the company.

These are the Dish TV recharge offers for users going for the long-term packs. Any user of the company is eligible to receive the benefits of the recharge offer if he/she goes for long-term packs. The offer is already live for the customers of the company.

How Can You Recharge Your Dish TV Account?

You can recharge your Dish TV with a channel pack in multiple ways. One of the simplest is to go to the company’s website and enter the required information on the given field – ‘Quick Recharge’. You will have to enter your VC number or RMN for recharging your account. The company further allows users to add channels and customise their subscription by paying extra for the new channels.

Further, you can recharge your Dish TV account from other payment apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe. You can open the apps on your device and enter the required information and go ahead with the recharge plan that you wish to buy. Dish TV also offers cashbacks when users directly recharge with the company’s mobile app.

If you plan to purchase a new Dish TV Set-Top Box (STB), you can do that as well from the company’s website. The HD STB from the company can be purchased for an amount as low as Rs 1,347. Users will get a channel pack worth Rs 408 for 1 month with more than 299 channels and 12 HD channels.

Dish TV also offers an Android STB through which users can stream both over-the-top (OTT) content and watch satellite TV with the click of a single button.