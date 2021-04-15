DishNXT HD STB Available for Rs 1,347 With Free Channel Pack

Dish TV, India’s second-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, will allow you to fulfil your entertainment needs in a jiffy. The operator offers some really interesting and economical channel packs to its users at high-definition (HD) quality.

For viewing content in HD quality from Dish TV, users can opt for the DishNXT HD Set-Top Box (STB). It is available at a very low cost and comes loaded with a free channel pack to get you started. Here’s everything you need to know about the DishNXT HD STB.

DishNXT HD STB Features, Price, and More

DishNXT HD STB can be availed by the users for a mere cost of Rs 1,347. It is the starting price of the HD STB from Dish TV. Note that users don’t have to pay anything extra for subscribing to a channel pack.

When the users pay Rs 1,347 to the operator, the operator provides them with the DishNXT HD STB with a free subscription of the ‘Super Family HD’ pack. For the unaware, the standalone cost of the channel pack is Rs 435 (GST included). With the Super Family HD pack, users get more than 299 channels which also include 12 HD channels.

Users can also get the DishNXT HD STB with a channel pack for longer-term. There is an option to pay Rs 1,652 for the same STB and get the free channel pack for 3 months. Under this plan, users will get a free subscription to the ‘Swagat HD’ pack for 3 months. Further, the three months plan is also available for six months, under which users get the subscription of the same channel pack but for a cost of Rs 2,245.

Dish TV has highlighted that the 1-month and 6-months offers are available for a limited period only. Do note that none of the prices mentioned above includes GST, so you will have to pay 18% more on the cost mentioned above.

Also, note that the STB and channel combo mentioned above is for users going for the Hindi channels. However, the total cost of purchasing the STB with a channel pack in varied languages is either the same or very little different.

One of the best things about purchasing the Dish TV STB is a quick service. The company said that it would install the connection in under four hours from the time you make the purchase online.

The Dish TV STBs are available to be purchased from the official website of the company. The company is even offering demo services to the people interested in testing out its services. Further, on purchase of the STB, users get coupons worth Rs 2,000 from CouponDuniya.

You can even opt for a Dish TV connection with another channel pack than the one company provides when users are purchasing the connection. On top of that, users have the convenience of choosing whether they want a connection that comes with the antenna or the one without it.

Note that in either of the cases, the charges for the STB are the same. Dish TV users also get the option of watching free content from the streaming platform known as ‘Watcho’.