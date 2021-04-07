Watcho, Dish TV’s Entertainment Platform Now Has 25 Million Plus Subscribers



Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform today announced that it has surpassed 25 million subscribers. The platform boasts 50 original web shows, 115 Live TV channels and 800+ hours of engaging content across diverse genres. Furthermore, with the launch of original shows across different languages.

Dish TV India had earlier expanded the Watcho platform to Amazon Fire TV stick, Dish SMRT Hub and Dish SMRT stick.

Commenting on the achievement of the new milestone, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are elated to achieve this 25 million milestone and are proud of having created a strong resonance with our viewers in such a short span of time. At Dish TV India, it has always been our endeavour to meet the entertainment needs of all our subscribers all the time. Watcho is a step in this direction that delivers a seamless streaming entertainment experience to our subscribers through its advanced technology and diverse content. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our subscribers for loving our platform and congratulate our young watcho team for having created this bond with them.”

Sharing the optimism Mr Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd, added, “Watcho has been growing consistently since its launch. What sets us apart is the fact that Watcho has always aimed at delivering a versatile content portfolio to its subscribers. We are confident that our subscribers are in for a thrilling ride as we continue to introduce interesting snackable content and an integrated content viewing experience across screens.”

Watcho not only has this unique content on its platform but also provides several engagement properties. Watcho has recently launched Watcho Aur Jeeto to give users an opportunity to engage with the platform daily. It has also launched Watcho Swag that lets users showcase their talent on this novel platform. Watcho is available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick).