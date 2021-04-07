Watcho, Dish TV’s Entertainment Platform Now Has 25 Million Plus Subscribers

The platform boasts 50 original web shows, 115 Live TV channels and 800+ hours of engaging content

By April 7th, 2021 AT 9:42 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    watcho-dish-tvs-now-25million-plus-subscribers
    Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform today announced that it has surpassed 25 million subscribers. The platform boasts 50 original web shows, 115 Live TV channels and 800+ hours of engaging content across diverse genres. Furthermore, with the launch of original shows across different languages.

    Dish TV India had earlier expanded the Watcho platform to Amazon Fire TV stick, Dish SMRT Hub and Dish SMRT stick.

    Commenting on the achievement of the new milestone, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are elated to achieve this 25 million milestone and are proud of having created a strong resonance with our viewers in such a short span of time. At Dish TV India, it has always been our endeavour to meet the entertainment needs of all our subscribers all the time. Watcho is a step in this direction that delivers a seamless streaming entertainment experience to our subscribers through its advanced technology and diverse content. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our subscribers for loving our platform and congratulate our young watcho team for having created this bond with them.”

    Sharing the optimism Mr Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd, added, “Watcho has been growing consistently since its launch. What sets us apart is the fact that Watcho has always aimed at delivering a versatile content portfolio to its subscribers. We are confident that our subscribers are in for a thrilling ride as we continue to introduce interesting snackable content and an integrated content viewing experience across screens.”

    Watcho not only has this unique content on its platform but also provides several engagement properties. Watcho has recently launched Watcho Aur Jeeto to give users an opportunity to engage with the platform daily. It has also launched Watcho Swag that lets users showcase their talent on this novel platform. Watcho is available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick).

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Watcho, Dish TV’s Entertainment Platform Now Has 25 Million Plus Subscribers

    Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform today announced that it has surpassed 25 million subscribers. The platform boasts 50 original...

    module-4-img

    Realme GT Series India Launch Confirmed for May

    Realme has recently expanded its portfolio in the home country China with the launch of the Realme GT series. Now,...

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno 5Z 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

    Oppo Reno 5Z 5G launched in Singapore on Wednesday, April 7. Oppo F9 Pro+ 5G is quite alike in features...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Use Samsung TV Plus for Entertaining Yourself

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Vi and Tata Tele Will Soon Have to Answer SC on AGR Dues Payments

    module-4-img

    Fiber Broadband Plans With Unlimited Data and Other Benefits Are Overrated

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Every Difference That Matters