Realme has recently expanded its portfolio in the home country China with the launch of the Realme GT series. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of the flagship smartphone series in the Indian market. According to the latest report from TechRadar, Francis Wong Realme’s CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) has confirmed that the company is all set to bring the next flagship series to India during its third-anniversary celebration. Let’s have a detailed look at the Realme CMO announcement.

Realme GT Series Confirmed for India

Wong didn’t mention anything about the name of the device. Considering the latest Chinese launch we can expect that the company might launch the Realme GT series in the country. Further, the report confirmed that the upcoming Realme flagship series will make its way to the Indian market in May 2021.

According to the TechRadar report, Wong hinted about the launch at “Know your Realmers” where a community member asked him about the phone which he uses daily. In return, Wong replied “wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our 3rd-anniversary celebration. Just wait for it.”

Back on May 4, 2018, Realme started its operations in the Indian market and if the company is planning to launch the device during its 3rd-year celebration then it could be the same date. The CMO didn’t throw any specific launch date nor mentioned anything about the launch of GT Neo in India. The smartphone has recently appeared on the BIS website hinting towards an imminent launch in the country. It would be interesting to see which Realme flagship phones are going to make it to the Indian market in May.

Just to recall, the Realme GT 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout design for the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. On the camera front, it houses a 64MP triple-rear camera setup.