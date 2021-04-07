Oppo Reno 5Z 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G launched in Singapore on Wednesday, April 7. Oppo F9 Pro+ 5G is quite alike in features with the recently launched Oppo Reno 5Z 5G. The Oppo Reno 5Z 5G only supports has a single SIM card slot and supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which is probably the only difference between it and the Oppo F9 Pro+ 5G. To know more about its price and specifications please read ahead.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) with a Super AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android 11 with ColourOS 11.1 on top. The Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC along with 8GB of LPPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The handset comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other 3 camera sensor sport an 8MP macro shooter, a 2MP portrait sensor, and lastly a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 5Z 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that is supported by 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Various connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. The smartphone measures about 160.1×73.4×7.8mm and weighs 173 grams and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G price and availability

The handset is priced at SGD 529 (about Rs 29,300) for its only variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The model is being offered in two colour options namely Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is out for grabs on the e-commerce sites Lazada and Shopee. Moreover, Oppo is also offering an unnamed True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds worth SGD 69 which estimates around (Rs 3,800 roughly) with the purchase of the handset.