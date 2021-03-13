OnePlus 8T Gets First Open Beta Build; OnePlus Nord Stable Android 11 Update Delayed

OnePlus released the first Open Beta build based on Android 11 to the OnePlus 8T. The Open Beta 1 does not bring any new features with it, instead, it aims at enhancing the overall user experience with some optimisations. Apart from that, OnePlus also confirmed that it is halting the rollout of stable Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord. Released on March 1, the OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord which’s based on Android 11, is said to have a lot of issues such as excessive battery drain, broken notifications, app crashes and so on. Thanks to these issues, the company decided to halt the update rollout temporarily. As of this writing, the company did not reveal when it will resume the update rollout.

OnePlus 8T Open Beta 1: Check What It Brings

OnePlus has finally released the first Open Beta build to the OnePlus 8T. While the update does not bring any new features, it optimises the user experience. The official changelog of Open Beta 1 says the company has optimised the UI display of the status bar, optimised the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games, optimise the Community homepage with more noticeable notifications. The Open Beta 1 update brings February 2021 security patches. Lastly, the OnePlus Weather app’s sunny and cloudy days’ animations are optimised for a clearer dynamic display.

Do make a note that this is a beta release, so you might encounter some bugs after installing.

OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update Rollout Temporarily Halted

OnePlus also confirmed that it is temporarily halting the rollout of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord. It might come as a surprise to many, but OnePlus is facing several challenges in rolling out timely software updates to its older smartphones. The OnePlus Nord was released in August 2020 and it is amongst the popular phones launched last year.

The Android 11 update for OnePlus Nord was supposed to roll out in December 2020, but it was pushed to early 2021. The update initially started rolling out on March 1, only to be halted temporarily due to several issues reported by the users. OnePlus Nord users, after updating their device to Android 11, said the notifications from some apps are broken, severe battery drain and some popular apps were crashing.

The Chinese company says it is investigating all the issues and will soon start rolling out a new build to the Nord users.