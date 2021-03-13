Broadband Security Protocols, Types and Function

It is important to understand the different types of broadband security protocols that exist and which one is the safest

By March 13th, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    broadband-security-protocols-types-function

    Broadband usage has increased tremendously in the last decade. Wi-Fi has become the source for providing users with stable and reliable internet connections. But since multiple wireless devices are connected to the same network, they are prone to be hacked. To keep the devices protected, there are several security standards and types. Your Wi-Fi connection also has one if you have an active password for it. Thus, it is important to understand the different types of broadband security protocols that exist and which one is the safest.

    Types of Broadband Security Protocols

    There are four protocols – a) Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP), b) Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA), c) Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2), and d) Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3). Let’s take a detailed look into each of the protocols.

    Firstly, the WEP protocol is the oldest there is and was introduced in September 1999. It is the least safe and stable protocol amongst all the ones that exist today and was discontinued by the Wi-Fi Alliance in the year 2004 because of its better alternative – WPA.

    The WPA came with better features and had a Temporary Key Integrity Protocol (TKIP), a 128-bit dynamic key which was much better than the WEP static, unchanged key in terms of security.

    Then came the WPA2. It was an enhanced WPA version that replaced the TKIP with Counter Mode Cipher Block Chaining Messaging Authentication Code Protocol (CCMP). The WPA2 was better than the WPA in encrypting data. Owing to this reason, the Wi-Fi alliance in 2006 said that all Wi-Fi devices must include WPA2 in their system.

    Lastly, the WPA3 is the latest Wi-Fi security protocol which started coming with the routers built in 2019 and later. It aims to make public Wi-Fi networks safer from getting into the hands of hackers.

    These are all the broadband security protocols you should know about. You can check the security protocol that your Wi-Fi network uses by going to the Wi-Fi settings of your device and checking the network details.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Broadband Security Protocols, Types and Function

    Broadband usage has increased tremendously in the last decade. Wi-Fi has become the source for providing users with stable and...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T Gets First Open Beta Build; OnePlus Nord Stable Android 11 Update Delayed

    OnePlus released the first Open Beta build based on Android 11 to the OnePlus 8T. The Open Beta 1 does...

    module-4-img

    You Can Avoid Airtel Xstream Fiber Installation Charges of Rs 1,000: Check How

    Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the popular broadband service providers in India with a subscriber base of around 3...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Pay Now Displays User Centric Targeting Ads in India

    module-4-img

    Ericsson Achieves 5G Speeds in Excess of 1.5 Gbps on a Single User Device at C Band Frequency

    module-4-img

    Vi No Longer Offers ZEE5 Premium Benefit With Postpaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Google Pixel 5G Variants Didn’t Debut in India Because of Hardware Cost