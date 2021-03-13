You Can Avoid Airtel Xstream Fiber Installation Charges of Rs 1,000: Check How

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the popular broadband service providers in India with a subscriber base of around 3 million. The operator is adding new subscribers every quarter, unlike BSNL, which is losing customers and has reduced its subscriber base to just over 7 million. Almost every company in the broadband industry looks to lock in subscribers for a longer duration to boost revenues and ARPU. A lot of new broadband subscribers watch out for discounts and companies cash in such situations. For example, to lure users into choosing long-term plans, companies waive off installation charges and also provide discounts on the overall package. One such company is Airtel Xstream Fiber which levies installation charges on one-month subscriptions but removes the same on long-term plans like three, six or 12 months.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Installation Charges Detailed

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans start at Rs 499 per month and they go all the way up to Rs 3,999. All the broadband plans are offered in three, six and 12 months subscriptions. If a customer chooses any of Airtel Xstream Fiber’s broadband plan for one month, he/she will have to pay Rs 1,000 towards installation charges. The company says it will waive off the installation charges on long-term subscriptions (3/6/12 months).

Furthermore, on six months and 12 months plans, subscribers will also get an additional discount of 7.5% and 15%, respectively.

Moreover, all Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband customers on Rs 799 plan and above will be eligible to get an Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999. They are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for the box. Airtel will refund the security deposit, subjected if the customers return the STB after 12 months in good condition. If a customer returns the STB in less than 12 months, then the Rs 1,500 security deposit will not be given back.

As for the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans, they offer speeds ranging from 40 Mbps to 1 Gbps, going all the way from Rs 499 to Rs 3,999. The Rs 999 Airtel Broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speeds, unlimited data capped at 3.3TB per month and unlimited calling. It is also the company’s best-selling broadband plan. OTT subscriptions offered by the Rs 999 plan are Amazon Prime for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, ZEE5 Premium for one year and Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription.

The Rs 799 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speeds, whereas the Rs 1,499 plan allows users to browse the internet at up to 300 Mbps speeds. The Rs 3,999 Airtel Xstream Fiber is the premium offering with 1 Gbps speeds and unlimited data (3.3TB FUP).