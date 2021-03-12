How to Make Airtel VoWiFi Calls

Bharti Airtel is one of the trusted telecom operators in the Indian telecom space. The telecom giant strives to deliver the best network across India for seamless connectivity. One of the intriguing features which the telco offers is Wi-Fi calling. In case you are not aware, Wi-Fi calling is an advanced technology that allows telecom users to use calling services over a wireless internet connection. Airtel Wi-Fi calling offers crystal clear call without call drops or breaks in conversations. To know how to activate Airtel Wi-Fi calling services on your smartphone, read the article to the end.

Steps to Activate Airtel Wi-Fi Calling in Android Smartphones

To activate Airtel Wi-Fi calling services in android devices, unlock your smartphone and navigate to the settings option. Under the settings option, open SIM Card & Mobile Networks. Once opened, navigate to SIM card settings and choose your Airtel SIM card.

As you click on the Airtel SIM card, you will get the option to turn on Wi-Fi calling on your device. Turn on the Make Calls Using Wi-Fi option and finish the process. Once you finish the process, you will be able to enjoy calling services without any interruptions.

Steps to Activate Airtel Wi-Fi Calling in iOS Smartphones

Activating Airtel Wi-Fi calling services in iOS smartphones is easy. Unlock your device and navigate to the settings option. Under the settings option, click on mobile data and select your Airtel SIM card. Once you have selected your Airtel SIM card, choose Wi-Fi calling. After you have turned on the feature, you will be able to enjoy seamless calling services without any network interruptions.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling services activation is simple and does not require the installation of any new apps or signup. Airtel users also get the option to switch between network calling and Airtel Wi-Fi calling without call interruptions.