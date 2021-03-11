How to Activate Airtel eSIM?

The second-largest telecom operator of India, Bharti Airtel, strives to offer the latest features and services to its users. The telecom giant is one of the two network providers in India that offers eSIM activation. If you are not aware, an eSIM is embedded in your mobile device itself and is activated by the telecom operator after verification of important documents. If you are an Airtel user and wish to active eSIM services for your account, follow the article to the end for a detailed guide regarding Airtel eSIM activation.

Steps to Activate Airtel eSIM

To activate Airtel eSIM on your device or convert your physical SIM card into an eSIM, send a text message ‘eSIM<>registered email id to 121’. If your email id is valid, Airtel will send an SMS from 121 to confirm the process. Reply back to the mail with ‘1’ within 60 seconds to confirm the eSIM request. If your email id is invalid, Airtel will offer assistance and re-initiate the process of eSIM activation for users.

Once you have confirmed the eSIM request, Airtel officials will ask for a telephonic conversation to take the final consent and provide information regarding the QR code. After all the confirmation and consent process, users will get an official QR code on their valid email id. Once users scan the QR code, the eSIM activation would take nearly 2 hours. However, if users have a physical SIM card inserted, they will be able to use the services during the activation period.

Steps to Scan QR Code

To scan the QR code received on the valid email address, open settings in your device and connect to a Wi-Fi network. Once you connect to a Wi-Fi network, click on the mobile network and navigate to the advance option. Under the advance settings, click on add carrier and scan the QR code. Once you have scanned the code, click on the download button and finish the process.