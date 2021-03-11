BSNL Saving Up to Rs 10,000 Crore Annually, Still Not Profitable

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) are not profitable even after saving a ton of money annually

By March 11th, 2021 AT 6:51 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-saving-still-not-profitable

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) are not profitable even after saving a ton of money annually. BSNL saved up to Rs 10,000 crore annually. It brought down its annual expenditure from Rs 34,400 crores to Rs 24,687 crores mainly because of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) scheme that became a part of the revival package. Even after saving all this money, the telco won’t be profitable until 2023-24. According to a PTI report, the standing parliamentary panel on IT has noted that BSNL will be profitable from 2023-24.

    BSNL to be Provided 4G Spectrum by June-July this Year

    In one of its reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that BSNL has turned EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) positive for the first six months of this year.

    However, the committee believes that BSNL will only start noting profits in its books after two years. But even this prediction is subject to the ‘realisation of revenue and cash flow’ from the sale of land assets as per the revival package revealed by the government in 2019.

    The committee’s report also asked the DoT why has BSNL and MTNL not been allocated 4G spectrum. In reply to this, the telecom secretary, Anshu Prakash, said that BSNL floated the tender for acquiring 4G equipment in the past. But that tender had to be scrapped due to the telco being asked to procure equipment from the Indian operators only.

    BSNL has floated a fresh 4G tender which will accept ‘proof of concept’ submitted by the companies as a substitute for experience. Vaghela said that companies such as TCS, Sterlite, Tech Mahindra, and L&T have already purchased the concerned forms, and BSNL got around 1,600 queries on the pre-bid meeting; the telco will respond to it very soon.

    He further said that the telco would be allocated 4G spectrum by June-July this year.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Pixel 5G Variants Didn’t Debut in India Because of Hardware Cost

    Google is looking to double down on its inventory for smartphones in India this year. Last year, Google brought the...

    module-4-img

    How to Activate Airtel eSIM?

    The second-largest telecom operator of India, Bharti Airtel, strives to offer the latest features and services to its users. The...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Saving Up to Rs 10,000 Crore Annually, Still Not Profitable

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) are not profitable even after saving a ton of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Leads India’s Broadband Speeds in Q4 2020, Vi Tops Mobile Internet Speeds: Ookla

    module-4-img

    How to Delete Messages on Signal App?

    module-4-img

    Netflix Testing Mobile+ Offering Worth Rs 299 in India

    module-4-img

    Higher Spectrum Price Could Lead to Higher ARPU: Analyst