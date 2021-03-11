How to Invite Guests on Instagram Live Broadcast

Instagram will give you the option to invite up to 3 participants in your live room

By March 11th, 2021 AT 6:11 PM
  • Apps
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    invite-guests-instagram-live-broadcast

    Instagram is one of the beloved social media apps that is widely used by different age groups for sharing photos and videos. The Facebook-owned app offers multiple features to elevate the app experience for users and give them a hassle-free experience. One intriguing feature which Instagram offers to its users is sending an invitation to followers to join the live broadcast. Instagram will give you the option to invite up to 3 participants to join your live room. If you do not know how to add guests to your live broadcast, read the article till the end for a detailed guide regarding the feature.

    Steps to Send Invitation to Guests to Join Live Broadcast

    If you want to invite any of your followers or special guests to your live broadcast, you will have to go live. Navigate to the ‘+’ sign and scroll to the live section. Once you start your live session, click on the video icon. After clicking, users will see the request button.

    Click on the request button and tap ‘send requests’ to invite them to join your live broadcast. You will be able to send an invitation to 3 participants. You can also invite guests by typing their username in the search bar. Once the user will accept the invitation, they will appear in the live broadcast. However, if the guests cancel the invitation by mistake, you will have to resend the invitation and follow the steps again.

    Steps to Join Live Broadcast on Instagram

    You can also join someone’s live broadcast on Instagram. To send a request to join, tap on the down arrow, which is located next to the username at the top. Tap on the request to join option. If the user will accept the request, you will receive a notification that you are about to join the live room.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Invite Guests on Instagram Live Broadcast

    Instagram is one of the beloved social media apps that is widely used by different age groups for sharing photos...

    module-4-img

    Huawei, ZTE to Miss Out on Further 4G Expansion and 5G Launch in India

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has said that Indian telecom operators can only source their network gear/equipment from trusted companies...

    module-4-img

    MTS Pilot 5G Network Provides Up To 1.5 Gbps Downloading/Uploading Speed

    MTS is a leading telecom service provider based out of Russia. The company recently tested its 5G network with select...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Higher Spectrum Price Could Lead to Higher ARPU: Analyst

    module-4-img

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Series Launched in India With 18GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 SoC

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Spent Less at Auctions Because it has Plenty Spectrum: Report

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10S Comes With 108MP Sensor and Snapdragon 870