How to Get Hands on Reliance Jio eSIM?

The concept of eSIM is gradually making its space in the telecom sector. In case you are not aware, an eSIM is an embedded SIM in communication devices that allows users to activate or deactivate telecom services without inserting any physical SIM.

Smartphone makers have started providing devices that allow the eSIM feature for its multiple benefits. If you are a part of

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator of India, you can avail the eSIM from the nearest store of the telco.

How to Get New Jio eSIM Connection?

If you want to enjoy the benefits of Reliance Jio eSIM, visit the nearest Reliance Digital, Jio store or retailer to get a new connection. Jio users will need to submit their proof of identity and photograph to get the connection. In case you are not able to locate the nearest Jio store, utilise the tool offered by the telco, which will help you find the nearby telco store.

How to Activate New Jio eSIM Connection?

To activate the new Jio eSIM connection, you will have to download the feature on your smartphone. The compatible devices will automatically configure the necessary settings. If you accidentally delete the downloaded eSIM, the reactivation can only be done through the nearest Reliance Digital, Jio or retail store. Customers proof of identity and photograph will be mandatory for the reactivation process.

Can Physical SIM Cards Convert Into eSIM?

You must be wondering if your physical SIM card can switch into eSIM? The answer is yes. You can convert your Reliance Jio physical SIM card into an eSIM by sending an SMS from the device that has an active Jio connection and complete the configuration process. You can also transfer your Jio eSIM by following the same procedure. However, users must check the compatibility of devices before transferring the Jio eSIM services.