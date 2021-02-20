Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Offer 3GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio is the number telecom operator in India in terms of the most number of subscribers. The telco offers a ton of prepaid plans looking at the needs of different category of users. Users can opt for 3GB daily data plans offered by the telco. There are only three plans under this category that Jio offers, and the plans come with different validities to suit the needs of different users. Let’s take a look at all the 3GB daily data plans from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans

The first plan from Reliance Jio that comes with 3GB daily data is of Rs 349. It comes with a validity of 28 days only. Still, it offers a total of 84GB of data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. After the fair usage policy (FUP) data is exhausted for the day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Users who want 3GB daily data benefit for a longer validity period can opt for the Rs 999 pack from Jio. It offers 252GB of data to the users and has a validity of 84 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India in addition to 100 SMS/day and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

The third plan is a unique one since it offers an over-the-top (OTT) benefit and access for all the Jio apps. It comes for Rs 401 and offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and a bonus of 6GB data taking the tally of total data offered with the plan to 90GB. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plans as well. The OTT benefit included with this plan is a free subscription to the ‘Disney+ Hotstar VIP’ benefit for 1 year at no extra cost.

The regular subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP costs Rs 399 for a year, but that is included for free with this plan.