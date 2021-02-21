Asianet Giga Fibernet 200 Mbps Broadband Plan With Cable TV Subscription Costs Rs 999

Asianet Giga Fibernet has expanded its broadband services to various cities like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Across all the states, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) is providing broadband plans with 200 Mbps speeds. Asianet’s Giga Fibernet plans come with unlimited data benefit and a free Cable TV subscription. However, the sad part is the 200 Mbps broadband plan comes in a long-term subscription (four months), whereas the cheaper plans are available for the monthly subscription. The 200 Mbps plan for four months costs Rs 3,999 which means an effective price of Rs 999 per month. Other Giga Fibernet plans come with 125 Mbps and 150 Mbps speeds. Continue reading about the Asianet Giga Fibernet broadband plans in detail.

Asianet Giga Fibernet 200 Mbps Broadband Plan: Check Full Details

The 200 Mbps broadband plan from Asianet Giga Fibernet is available at Rs 3,999 for four months. It comes with unlimited data benefit, zero installation charges and a free Cable TV subscription. As you can see, the effective price of the plan is just Rs 999. As for the terms and conditions, the tariff price is exclusive of GST, so an additional 18% charges will be applicable.

Furthermore, Asianet says the plans are intended only for personal use. While the ISP says the 200 Mbps plan comes with unlimited data, there’s an actual FUP limit of 3000GB per month to 5500GB per month based on the plan and tenure. We are expecting the 200 Mbps plan of Asianet to offer 5500GB FUP limit every month.

Moving onto the most important part, the Cable TV free offer is available only for new Asianet users in the fibre network area. Customers will get a free credit of Rs 150 per month towards subscription charges for six months only. The Cable TV credit will be given to the customers with no broadband bill dues. Also, Asianet says the plans mentioned in this article are introductory offers.

Talking about other Asianet Giga Fibernet broadband plans, there’s a 125 Mbps plan for five months with unlimited data benefit at Rs 3,499. Then we have the 150 Mbps monthly plan again with the same unlimited data benefit and free Cable TV subscription for Rs 999. Then there are the entry-level plans of Rs 599 and Rs 749 with 60 Mbps and 125 Mbps speeds and unlimited data benefit on offer. Apart from the 200 Mbps Asianet broadband plan, other plans have installation charges of Rs 1,500.