Asianet 1 Gbps Plans Comes with Double Data than Jio, Airtel 1 Gbps Plans

Asianet Broadband offers its 1 Gbps plan with double the amount of data than what users get with the 1 Gbps plans of Airtel and Jio. Not only that, but Asianet Broadband's 1 Gbps plan is also more affordable than the plans of Jio and Airtel. It is worth noting that Jio and Airtel are the two largest fiber broadband service providers in the country. Asianet Broadband, on the other hand, only offers services within Kerala. Back in December, TelecomTalk first reported about the availability of the 1 Gbps plan from Asianet Broadband.

Asianet Broadband Offers a Ton of Data with the 1 Gbps Plan

Asianet Broadband offers its 1 Gbps plan with a total of 8TB of data. Compared to this, Airtel and Jio both offer very less data to the customers. Airtel offers 3.3TB, and it is the same with Jio. Asianet Broadband's 1 Gbps plan is also more affordable. With Asianet, you can get the 1 Gbps plan for Rs 2999/month. If you are purchasing a new connection, you will also have to pay a Rs 500 activation charge. Jio and Airtel both offer their 1 Gbps plans for Rs 3,999.

The only thing that's a little bad about the 1 Gbps plan of Asianet Broadband is that it doesn't bundle any additional benefits for the consumers. At the same time, Jio and Airtel offer free subscriptions to several OTT (over-the-top) platforms. It is also worth noting that Jio and Airtel also offer Set-Top Boxes (STBs). Jio's STB is not a traditional STB meant to deliver DTH services, while Airtel's STB is a Smart Box that can enable you to watch both linear TV as well as content from OTT platforms. It would be good if Asianet Broadband also starts bundling additional benefits for consumers with its 1 Gbps plan.