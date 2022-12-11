Asianet Broadband Now Offers a 1 Gbps Plan to Customers

Asianet Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP), only offering its services in the state of Kerala, is now also providing retail customers with a 1 Gbps speed plan option. This plan was not offered by the company earlier. 1 Gbps plans are mostly sought by niche customers such as customers who have offices, small businesses which require a lot of bandwidth as multiple devices are connected or commercial buildings or complexes. It would be a severely rare sight for a regular household to have a 1 Gbps internet connection. However, in case you do want one, and you live in Kerala, you can get this plan.

Asianet Broadband 1 Gbps Plan: Price and Details

Asianet Broadband has a 1 Gbps plan for customers starting at a price of Rs 2999. This plan is comparatively more affordable than what many other major ISPs in the country offer to their customers. However, there's also a point to be noted here, which is that this plan doesn't bundle any additional OTT (over-the-top) benefits which you can get from other major players.

Asianet Broadband says that it offers customers unlimited data with this plan. However, there's a commercial usage policy applicable to the monthly data, and it varies between 3TB to 5.5TB per month, based on the plan and its tenure. The company hasn't specified the data limit for its 1 Gbps plan, but it would be safe to assume that it's 5.5TB per month. Regardless, in case you are thinking of getting a 1 Gbps connection from Asianet Broadband, just ask the company what would be the data limit on the plan on a monthly basis.

The price of the plan mentioned above, which is Rs 2999, doesn't include taxes. So the bill amount would also add 18% GST. There's also a one-time activation charge in case you are purchasing a new connection. The charge has not been specified by the company.