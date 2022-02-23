Asianet Broadband: Pay Rs 3999 and Get 200 Mbps Plan for 4 Months

Asianet Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP) with a heavy presence in the Indian state, Kerala. The company has simple broadband plans in its portfolio, which are not much different from what the major ISPs in the country offer. Today, we are going to talk about the 200 Mbps plan from the company that comes with a mid-term validity of four months. This plan costs Rs 3999 (excluding GST) and is one of the best options offered by the company if you are looking for something with high speed.

Asianet Broadband Rs 3999 Plan Details in Complete Length

As mentioned above, Asianet Broadband Rs 3999 plan comes with 200 Mbps of internet speed. While the company says this is an unlimited data broadband plan, there’s a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit applicable on the monthly consumption of data. The FUP limit varies from 3000GB (3TB) to 5500GB (5.5TB), depending on the plan a user is going for.

Since the Rs 3999 plan is the most expensive and highest-speed option offered by the company, it is most likely that this plan comes with 5.5TB of data. This is not confirmed yet, but you can reach out to the customer care team of the company to clear all doubts and queries before you purchase a connection.

Asianet Broadband doesn’t charge an activation fee for the Rs 3999 plan. The modem that the company provides with the set up of the broadband connection will remain the property of Asianet Broadband.

You can’t get the 200 Mbps plan from Asianet Broadband for one month. The minimum that you will have to purchase it for is Rs 3999, and it comes with four months of validity.

If you don’t want to spend this much money, you can also go for other lower-speed plans. There’s also a Rs 3499 plan offering 125 Mbps speed with five months of validity.