iPhone 13 Gets a Price Cut in India

Apple’s flagship device iPhone 13 has received a price cut in India. The price cut isn’t implemented in the official Apple India online store, but in Amazon India. The base iPhone 13 mini is still selling at the price it launched at, but the vanilla iPhone 13 has received a price cut. The base model of the iPhone 13 which launched for Rs 79,900 is now available for Rs 74,900. It is a price cut of Rs 5,000. It makes the iPhone 13 a solid option as the base variant comes with 128GB and not 64GB.

It is not just the iPhone 13 with 128GB, but even the 256GB and 512GB variants have received a price cut of Rs 5,000. The iPhone 13 with 256GB storage which launched for Rs 89,900 is now available for Rs 84,900 and the 512GB variant which launched for Rs 1,09,900 is now available for Rs 1,04,900.

There’s also a Rs 6,000 flat cashback offer provided in Amazon which makes it an even better deal. The cashback offer is applicable on both the ICICI and SBI credit cards.

iPhone 13 Becomes a Good Deal Compared to iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant. While it is much cheaper, the iPhone 13 has a flagship processor and better camera sensors. The iPhone 13 mini hasn’t received any discount on any of the models.

It is also unknown at the moment whether this discount will remain for a long-time or not. The iPhone 13 comes with the latest A15 Bionic sensor and is capable of 5G connectivity. The iPhone 13 has been widely regarded for bringing the Cinematic Video feature for the users. The older generation iPhones can’t support this feature as their chipsets are not capable of handling it. But the iPhone 13 comes with it and also has larger camera sensors compared to what the users got with the iPhone 12 series devices.