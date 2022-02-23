WhatsApp Status to Become More Privacy Friendly Soon

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world, is trying to make the experience as privacy friendly for the users as possible. ‘Status’ is a feature of the platform that is widely used by users. It was introduced a few years back, and it is more like Instagram Stories than regular status.

Now, WhatsApp is trying to make status more privacy-friendly for the users. The social media platform has rolled out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing up the latest version to 2.22.6.2. In the update, WhatsApp can be seen trying to work on a new shortcut to manage who can view your status.

WhatsApp Might Soon Introduce Shortcut for Status Privacy Settings

It is not like the users can’t set who can and who can’t view their status already. But there’s a certain procedure for it every time the user needs to make a change in the privacy settings of the status.

However, according to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new shortcut feature for status privacy settings. It is under the development stage and is expected to arrive in the near future. Since it is under development, even the beta users won’t be able to see it on their application.

By default, users will get the option of hiding their status from particular recipients whenever they are posting a new status. This is a cool feature and will make a lot of users happy whenever it arrives.

As mentioned above, it is not yet available for the beta users; but it should be soon enough once the company has developed it properly.

WhatsApp is also working on a redesigned status screen which will house a caption bar at the bottom of the screen visible whenever a user is trying to post a new status. It is also under development stage at the moment.