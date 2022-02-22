WhatsApp Introduces New Update and UI Along With a Resource Hub Promoting Online Safety

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is always consistent when it comes to introducing new features and updates for its users to enhance their experiences. Now in a new development, WhatsApp has introduced a new update for its voice message feature and has also brought in a new UI. Separately, WhatsApp has launched a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub which comes with multiple safety measures that will aid people in being safe while online.

Newly Designed UI and Voice Message Update

This new interface has been launched for iOS users on the beta version of the platform. As per a report from WaBetaInfo, the voice calls on the messaging app will now have a redesigned interface and furthermore, group calls will feature real-time voice waveforms indicating who all are speaking.

The new interface has already been launched for the Android beta testers and iOS users with iOS 22.5.0.70 version will now have the ability to go through the updated voice call interface. However, it is yet to be discovered, when the feature will be launched on the stable version of the platform.

Moreover, the new update introduced by WhatsApp now provides the users with the ability to play the voice messages in the background. This feature has been launched for iPhone and iPad users exclusively and it is yet to be seen that WhatsApp brings this feature on Android and Web versions of its platform.

‘Safety in India’ Resource Hub

Apart from these, the new ‘Safety in India’ resource hub introduced by WhatsApp comes in the light of the platform’s recent campaign to promote online safety. The new resource hub will not only help in creating awareness around potential cybercrimes in today’s day and age of the digital world but will also dive into important topics related to online safety, privacy and security, debunking common myths and more.

WhatsApp also aims to focus on making users aware of the in-built safety features on the platform that will allow them to be in charge of their safety while using the platform. WhatsApp Head of India, Abhijit Bose said in a statement that with the introduction of the ‘Safety in India’ resource hub the platform aims to fulfil its commitment of educating and empowering users to be in charge of their online safety.