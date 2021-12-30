iOS Users Will Now Have Access to Amazon miniTV

Amazon has been offering a free video streaming service called Amazon miniTV for its Android users. Now, in the latest developments, the service has been made available to iPhone users as well. Amazon miniTV is now available on iOS platforms as well. It is an ad-based video streaming service that is available to Amazon app users in India only. At the time of the launch of the service, the company had informed that the miniTV would come featuring a ton of content ranging from, web series, comedy shows, food shows, fashion, beauty and more.

More About Amazon miniTV

The company offers Amazon miniTV on its app itself allowing customers to get everything at one stop. Using the Amazon shopping application users can get access to shopping, can make online payments and enjoy a lot of content without the hassle of switching between the apps. To enjoy the streaming service, all users need to do is open the Amazon Shopping App and go on the Amazon miniTV section and select the tab to enjoy free video content. For those aware of the streaming services offered within the My Jio or Flipkart app, Amazon miniTV functions in quite a similar manner.

Amazon miniTV is the secondary streaming service offered by the company as its Amazon Prime Video is the larger streaming service that can be accessed via paid subscription. Talking about Amazon Prime Video, the platform recently received a hike in its annual subscription as it is now available at the price tag of Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 999.

As far as Amazon miniTV is considered, it offers content from various sources such as TVF, Pocket Aces and other digital content production labels. Moreover, it also offers content from some of the renounced Indian comics such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar. Users can expect more new and exciting content to be rolled out on the platform in the coming months.