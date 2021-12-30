Top Apple Products that Were Discontinued in 2021

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has launched a number of products in 2021, from colourful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models. Additionally, it has been reported earlier that Apple is looking to increase the shipping of various products hugely next year. It is already working on new products and upgrading the existing products. It was also reported that Apple is eyeing to increase its iPhone shipment in the first half of 2022 by around 30% as compared to that in the first half of 2021. However, there has been a number of products that Apple also discontinued in the year gone by. Mentioned below are the three apple products that we’ve seen the last of in 2021.

HomePod

Apple decided to discontinue its full-sized HomePod in March of 2021. The decision was taken by the tech giant to focus more on its HomePod Mini. Apple had also announced that it would still continue to offer software updates, services and support for the larger HomePod. The device was already launched in February 2018 and was acclaimed for its sound quality, however, the price tag of $349 was a little too expensive. Even after Apple reduced the price of the device to $299, there wasn’t much growth in the sale of the device.

iMac Pro

Along with the full-sized HomePod, Apple had also decided to discontinue its iMac Pro in the month of March 2021. Apple at the time of discontinuing the device had said that for most of the Pro-iMac users, 27-inch iMac was the preferred choice and customers with the need for more performance and expandability could opt for the Mac Pro from Apple. The device had not received any major hardware updates since its launch in December 2021.

iPhone XR

Apple launched its flagship iPhone 13 Series in September 2021 and decided to axe its iPhone XR. The iPhone lineup from Apple is now formed by four iPhone 13 series models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and the second-gen iPhone SE. iPhone XR was introduced by the tech giant as its flagship device in September 2018, featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display, single rear camera and A12 Bionic chip.