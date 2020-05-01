Facebook-Jio Deal Will Give Better Shopping Experience to Users: Mark Zuckerberg

Highlights JioMart-WhatsApp Platforms will offer a better shopping experience to users

Facebook-Jio will open multiple opportunities for small businesses in India

Reliance JioMart service is available in WhatsApp in some parts of Mumbai

Facebook recently added Reliance Jio as a friend by investing a whopping amount of Rs 43,574 crore for 9.99% stake in Jio platforms. As an effect of the partnership, Reliance JioMart was available in Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp in some parts of Mumbai. The immediate impact of the merger between the companies will significantly help the small businesses in India. Also, the instant-messaging platform giant has promised a better shopping experience to users through JioMart-WhatsApp platforms.

India has the largest Facebook and WhatsApp Communities in the World

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook stated that India has the biggest and largest community group in Facebook and WhatsApp which will open up multiple opportunities to serve small businesses and help them to do business in online platforms in future. It is expected that nearly 60 million businesses will get benefits from the Facebook-Jio Deal. Mark Zuckerberg also noted that teaming up with JioMart, Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp will connect all the small businesses across India, which will create a smooth and better shopping experience for users. Zuckerberg added that investments in Jio platforms would also help the instant-messaging platform giant to build similar products for the other key markets around the world. In the long run, Facebook might compete with E-commerce giants Walmart and Amazon.

Facebook Will Create a Single Community for Small Businesses Across India

Mark Zuckerberg also added that Facebook would create a single community of all the small businesses spread across India and get them over Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp for communication and facilitate online payments through the platform. Since India already has the largest WhatsApp Community, the plan of creating a single community of small businesses will help make a pathway for smooth e-commerce in India.

JioMart Service is Available in Some Parts of Mumbai

Reliance JioMart service has already been rolled out in Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp. However, the service is currently available to users who reside in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. It is expected that Reliance JioMart service will be available in India once the Facebook-owned platform gets necessary approval from the government.