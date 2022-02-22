Moto Edge 30 Pro Could be the Most Affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Smartphone in India

Motorola is expected to launch its Moto Edge 30 Pro handset in India as its latest flagship device. The smartphone is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 launched in China in December 2021. The handset was the first to feature Qualcomm’s latest and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which will also be available in the Indian variant. There have been multiple rumours about the device in the past few weeks, but now a new report suggests pricing details of the smartphone in India. The Moto Edge 30 Pro arriving in India could actually be the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

New Pricing Details for Moto Edge 30 Pro

The report comes in from 91mobiles, according to which known tipster Yogesh Brar has stated that Moto Edge 30 Pro could arrive in India on February 25 with a retail price tag of Rs 55,999 but might be available for purchase via Flipkart at Rs 49,999. In addition to this, the smartphone could also offer discounts with multiple bank cards resulting in prices getting lowered down to about Rs 44,999. These price tags fall in line with the price of the Moto Edge X30 launched in China. However, the company is yet to officially confirm any of the details for the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Specification Details for Motorola Edge 30 Pro

If the rumours are true and Motorola Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, then it might have similar specs as the latter as well. The Moto Edge X30 comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit panel that is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest processor from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is built on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process and is based upon ARM v9 architecture. The octa-core processor features a Cortex X2 based Kryo Prime core clocked at 3.0 GHz, Three A710 based Kryo performance cores operating at 2.50 GHz, and four A510 based Kryo efficiency cores running at 1.80 GHz.

The camera module of the device has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary sensor of 50MP that also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The device also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a powerful 60MP sensor at the front for the first time on any smartphone. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charge technology. The handset features a USB Type-C charging port and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.