iSIM Technology: What Is It and What Qualcomm, Vodafone and Thales Have Demonstrated

Semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm has announced that it recently partnered up with Vodafone and Thales to exhibit the new iSIM technology on an operational smartphone. iSIM is the latest technology that enables the functions of a SIM card to be integrated with the main processor installed in the smartphone. The iSIM is the latest SIM technology as currently ‘eSIM’ are used in devices that require a separate chip but with the introduction of iSIM, it will not be required. Qualcomm stated that it is a milestone that will open up gates for commercialisation of the technology and can be rolled into multiple devices that can use iSIM for connecting to mobile services.

The Advantages of iSIM Technology

iSIM technology complies with GSMA specifications and embeds the SIM functionality into the device’s main processor which allows for greater system integration, higher performance, and increased memory capacity. The demonstration took place in Europe where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphone was used which features a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The device featured an in-built Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit which utilized Thales’ SIM and was connected to Vodafone’s network. This Proof of Concept (PoC) exhibition took place in one of Samsung’s R&D labs and made use of Vodafone’s remote management platform.

The Chief Commercial Officer for Vodafone, Alex Froment-Curtil said in a statement that iSIM paired up with Vodafone’s remote management platform is important towards allowing devices to be connected to a network without a physical chip. This can help in making the connectivity to many objects – the promise of the connected IoT world – a reality. Separately, the Senior VP and President for Qualcomm Europe, Enrico Salvatori said in a statement that iSIM technology is going to open amazing opportunities for MNOs as well as will also help OEMs in freeing up valuable space on devices. He said that the new iSIM technology will also benefit device users in unlocking the full potential for 5G networks.

The new iSIM technology has multiple benefits as it is integrated with the processor installed in the device. The technology can simplify and enhance device design and performance by releasing space previously occupied within a device. Moreover, it opens mobile service connection capabilities to a host of devices that previously could not have SIM capabilities built in.