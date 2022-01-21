Realme 9i Set to Go on Early Sale from January 22 on Realme Website and Flipkart

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme recently announced its Realme 9i device. The device was slated to go on sale from January 25, but an early sale date for Realme 9i has been set for January 22. The device was launched in India on January 18 as a successor Realme 8i smartphone. Realme will be available for purchase from January 22 and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Mentioned below are more specifications along with the pricing details of the device.

Specifications for Realme 9i

As far as the specs of the device are considered, Realme 9i comes with a display featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 480nits. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has dual nano SIM slots. The device features a Snapdragon 680 chipset based on the 6nm processor which is combined with the usual 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is virtually expandable up to 11GB. Additionally, the handset also features onboard storage of 128GB that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) along with a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 lens for portrait images. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge technology. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and the device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

Realme 9i has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the device with a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration has been priced at Rs 15,999. The device will be available in two distinct colours – Prism Black and Prism Blue. The official sale of the device is scheduled for January 25 while an early sale of the device will be available from January 22 on the company’s official website and Flipkart shopping platform.