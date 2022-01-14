Vivo Y21e Launched in India as Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC

The smartphone giant Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India – the Vivo Y21e on January 14, Friday. The newly launched handset is a budget device and will be available in the Indian market in only one storage variant. The company has said that the Vivo handset is aimed at millennials and offers “best-in-class features.” The latest handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset. A notable feature of the smartphone is an Eye Protection Mode to filter out harmful blue light and the handset also features Face Wake to unlock the smartphone.

Specifications details of Vivo Y21e

Talking about the specs of the handset, Vivo Y21e comes with a display featuring a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD Halo Full View Display and as mentioned above an Eye Protection Mode to filter out harmful blue light. The handset features a dual nano-SIM slot and runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. For the processor, Vivo Y21e comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset which is combined with 3GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 0.5GB. The onboard storage on the device is 64GB that is also expandable via an external SD card.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo Y21e comes with a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13MP sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the device is equipped with an 8MP camera with an f/1.8 lens for selfies. The cameras in the device offer features such as Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Face Beauty mode.

In addition to this, Vivo Y21e also features Multi Turbo 5.0 which is claimed to enhance the data connectivity as well as system processor speed and provide power-saving performance. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charge technology. As mentioned above the device also features a Face Wake feature to unlock the smartphone. All-new Vivo Y21e also comes with an Ultra Game Mode that promises to offer an enhanced gaming experience.

Furthermore, the device also supports reverse charge technology and connectivity options on the handset includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5. Vivo Y21e features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and other sensory systems onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

Price and Availability

The device has been launched in India with a single 3GB + 64GB storage variant and comes at a price tag of Rs 12,990. The device has been launched in two colour options – Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue and is available for purchase via Vivo’s online store along with any other brand-partnered retail stores.