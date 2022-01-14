OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 9R – Specifications and Pricing Compared

Leading smartphone brand OnePlus has just launched its latest device OnePlus 9RT in India, on January 14 at the company’s Winter Edition Launch event. In March of 2021, the company had also launched OnePlus 9R, which happens to have a similar moniker as the recently launched handset. OnePlus 9R is a mid-premium ranging smartphone that comes with flagship features and specifications and is designed to target gamers. The newly launched OnePlus 9RT offers features quite similar to that of the former. Mentioned below is a comparison between the two handsets from OnePlus, which users need to know before purchasing the device.

Specification Difference between OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT

Talking about the display, the OnePlus 9R came with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top, whereas the OnePlus 9RT has been launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display that can support up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 600Hz of touch sampling rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness.

OnePlus 9R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood, paired up with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 9RT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Both the devices support 5G connectivity.

Coming on the camera specs, the OnePlus 9R offers a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, the device has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls. The newly launched OnePlus 9RT, however, comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. The front of the OnePlus 9RT features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor as well.

OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. The newly launched OnePlus 9RT comes with a similar charging spec as well. The device is also backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charge technology that is capable of charging the device in just 29 minutes.

Price Comparison

OnePlus 9R was launched at Rs 39,999 for its 8GB+128GB storage variant in India, whereas the 12GB+256GB variant came at a price tag of Rs 43,999. The latest OnePlus 9RT, on the contrary, has been launched at a price tag of Rs 42,999 for its 8GB+128GB storage variant, and the superior memory variant with 12GB+256GB will be available for Rs 46,999.