OnePlus 9RT Arrives in India at Competitive Price With Support for Multiple 5G Bands

OnePlus has just launched its latest smartphone for the Indian market namely the OnePlus 9RT. The much-anticipated device had launched earlier in China and the specs remain the same for India. The display of the device comes with support for 600Hz touch sampling rate which will take the gaming experience of the users to the next level. Let’s take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications in India

The OnePlus 9RT has launched with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display that can support up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 600Hz of touch sampling rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness. The device comes with three Wi-Fi antennas (usually smartphones come with two Wi-Fi antennas) for adaptive switching.

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will feature a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging that will finish one complete charge in just 29 minutes. It will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

In the camera department, the primary lens is a 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front for video calling and selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with support for multiple 5G bands — 5G NR NSA: N1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41, 78 and 5G SA: N1, 3, 5, 8, 28A(703-733MHz), TDD: N40, 41, 78.

OnePlus 9RT Price in India

The OnePlus 9RT has launched in two different memory variants in India. The base variant with 8GB+128GB will be available for Rs 42,999 and the superior memory variant with 12GB+256GB will be available for Rs 46,999. It will come in two different colours including — Hacker Black and Nano Silver. The device will also bundle in Rs 7200 worth of Jio benefits. There will also be bank offers that can reduce the price of the smartphone as low as Rs 38,999. The first sale of the OnePlus 9RT will take place from January 17 via Amazon India.