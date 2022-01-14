BSNL Prepaid Plan Offer That Will Expire on January 15, Hurry

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering additional validity with its long-term recharge plan. But this offer is only there for a limited time. The offer that we are talking about will only be there till January 15, 2022. This means that users have one day to recharge with the offer because, after that, they will miss out on the additional “90 days” of validity. You heard it right. BSNL is offering 90 days of additional validity with its Rs 2399 prepaid plan. Let’s check out the complete benefits of this prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan Offering 90 Days of Additional Validity for One More Day

If you were going looking for a prepaid recharge plan that gives you long-term validity along with sufficient data, there’s no plan better than BSNL’s Rs 2399 plan at the moment. The state-run telco offers the Rs 2399 prepaid plan with a normal validity of 365 days. But with the current offer, users will get it for an additional 90 days on top of 365 days for no additional cost. The total validity of the prepaid plan with the ongoing offer will become 455 days.

BSNL has said that the last day for the users to recharge with this offer is January 15, 2022. It is the new year offer from the company that is about to end.

With the plan, users get 3GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India. With 455 days of validity, the total amount of data that this plan will ship with is 1365GB. There’s no other plan offered by the private operators that remotely offers what the Rs 2399 plan from BSNL is offering to the customers under the offer. There is a 3GB daily data prepaid plan from Jio for the long-term, but it isn’t as affordable and doesn’t offer 455 days of validity to the customers.