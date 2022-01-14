Oppo Pad Spotted at Geekbench, Likely to Arrive with Snapdragon 870 SoC

There have been rumours surrounding the much-awaited Oppo Pad tablet in the past, and now the spotting of the device on Geekbench has been found. For the unaware, Chinese tech-giant Oppo is all set to enter the competitive tablet market with its first-ever tablet expected to be called Oppo Pad. The device was supposedly spotted on Geekbench with the model number OPD2101. A while ago, the device was also spotted on the 3C listing, and some specifications were revealed. In addition to this, a report from 91mobiles suggests that Oppo Pad could be launched by the company in the first half of 2022. Mentioned below are the details of the device as per the spotting on Geekbench.

Geekbench Listing of Oppo Pad

The upcoming Oppo Pad was spotted at Geekbench by MySmartPrice, and the listing reveals the device’s Geekbench score along with some major specification details. The first-ever tablet from Oppo has received 4582 points in the single-core test and 12259 points in the multi-core test at Geekbench. The listing also reveals that the upcoming Oppo Pad could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to have up to 3.19GHz frequency paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The listing has also confirmed that the Oppo Tab will have a 6GB RAM variant, and other storage options can be expected too. The device will operate on Android 11 OS out of the box.

Expected Oppo Pad Specifications

As mentioned above, there have been a few leaks that surfaced online, providing some spec details of Oppo Pad. If rumours are to be believed, OPPO Pad is likely to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz support. The tablet has also previously been rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset, which falls in line with the Geekbench listing. Similarly, it was also previously reported that the device could feature Android 11-based ColorOS out of the box.

In addition to this, it was revealed via 3C listing that Oppo Pad could feature a 33W fast charging support. Talking about the camera specification of the device, the upcoming tablet from Oppo could feature a 13MP camera at the back along with an 8MP on the front for selfies and video calls. As mentioned before, Oppo Pad is expected to arrive somewhere in the first half of 2022 and could cost roughly around Rs 23,000 in India.